Abdul Quddus Bizenjo emerges as top contender for CM Balochistan post

QUETTA: Former Balochistan speaker Abdul Qudus Bizwnjo has emerged as a top contender for the post of chief minister Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

According to details, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) acting president Zahoor Buledi confirmed that the ruling party and allies have agreed over the name of Abdul Qudus Bizenjo as the new CM Balochistan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month-long political crisis in the province. Bizenjo is said to be the strong contender for the post of chief minister.

Bizenjo has handed his resignation to the assembly secretary, who will later forward it to the Balochistan governor for approval.

The provincial cabinet stands dissolved under the Constitution after the resignation of the chief minister. The provincial chief secretary’s office has issued a notification to the effect.

The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan in a statement has said, he is proud of his associates and allies adding that he didn’t bow to the palace conspiracies and resigned after mutual consultation.

