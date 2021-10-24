Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan tenders resignation: report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion scheduled on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News quoted state television on Sunday.

According to state television, CM Jam Kamal Khan has sent his resignation to the Balochistan governor.

The spokesperson to the Governor House Balochistan said in a statement that the governor accepted Jam Kamal Khan’s resignation.

The development came after Jam Kamal Khan formed a committee earlier in the day that will be comprised of lawmakers from the coalition parties to hold talks with the estranged lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that a deadlock persisted between Chief Minister Jam Kamal and his opponents ahead of the voting scheduled on the no-confidence motion against the CM tomorrow.

Jam Kamal and estranged members of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are adamant to show any flexibility over the resignation of the CM and the no-trust motion.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and federal minister Pervaiz Khattak, who had reached Quetta to seek a solution to the situation, are staying in the provincial capital and expected to hold meetings with both sides to resolve the matter, sources said.

According to sources, the estranged group have required numbers for approval of the no-confidence against the CM Jam Kamal in Balochistan Assembly with support from JUI, BNP and the Pashtunkhwa MAP.

