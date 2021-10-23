CM Balochistan Jam Kamal refutes resignation rumours

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has dispelled rumours regarding his resignation as a meeting between him, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is underway, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing a rebuttal, Jam Kamal took to Twitter and said: “I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread.”

I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread. — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 23, 2021



According to sources privy to the matter, Sadiq Sanjrani and Pervez Khattak were at the Chief Minister House in Quetta for hours and had a meeting with the incumbent chief minister.

“Sanjrani and Khattak have discussed the ongoing political developments,” they said as some of the chief minister’s allies were also present on the occasion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No confidence motion against CM Balochistan

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 for voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against CM Jam Kamal Alyani by disgruntled lawmakers.

The session was summoned by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Quddus Bizenjo.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had announced that he would not tender resignation from chief ministership and will fight a no-confidence motion.

The opposition has also blamed that four of the estranged BAP lawmakers have been missing after the no-confidence motion, however, the lawmakers later surfaced and denied any such claim.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!