CM Balochistan Jam Kamal refutes resignation rumours

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has dispelled rumours regarding his resignation as a meeting between him, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is underway, ARY NEWS reported.
Announcing a rebuttal, Jam Kamal took to Twitter and said: “I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread.”
According to sources privy to the matter, Sadiq Sanjrani and Pervez Khattak were at the Chief Minister House in Quetta for hours and had a meeting with the incumbent chief minister.
“Sanjrani and Khattak have discussed the ongoing political developments,” they said as some of the chief minister’s allies were also present on the occasion.
No confidence motion against CM Balochistan
A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 for voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against CM Jam Kamal Alyani by disgruntled lawmakers.
The session was summoned by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Quddus Bizenjo.
BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.
The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had announced that he would not tender resignation from chief ministership and will fight a no-confidence motion.
The opposition has also blamed that four of the estranged BAP lawmakers have been missing after the no-confidence motion, however, the lawmakers later surfaced and denied any such claim.
