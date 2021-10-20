Voting on no-trust motion against Balochistan CM on Monday

QUETTA: A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 (Monday) for voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani by disgruntled lawmakers, ARY News reported.

The session was summoned by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Quddus Bizenjo.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Khetran was of the view that the performance of every provincial department under the CM Jamal Kamal had remained poor during three-year tenure while unemployment had also spread.

He went on to say that CM Alyani took important political decisions himself without consulting the ruling party and coalition partners, adding that MPAs had tried several times to inform the CM about the damage being caused, but he ignored them completely.

‘Will not resign’

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday reiterated that he would not tender resignation from chief ministership and will fight a no-confidence motion.

CM Alyani said this while addressing the Balochistan Assembly session after disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the opposition tabled a no-trust motion against the latter.

“I will not tender resignation and will fight no-confidence motion,” he said, adding that the voting on the motion would reveal the “true reality”.

