CM Jam Kamal meets PM Imran amid Balochistan political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who is facing a no-trust motion filed by disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest including the political crisis in the province were discussed.

The Balochistan chief minister also apprised the premier about efforts thus far made to pacify enraged BAP MPAs.

It is noteworthy that Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha called on the prime minister the other day.

CM Alyani meets ECP chief

CM Balochistan today also meet with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and secretary ECP to discuss matters related to BAP presidentship.

CM Alyani, in the meeting, apprised ECP chief that he still holds the portfolio of BAP president and the appointment of Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as acting president of Balochistan Awami Party is illegal.

‘Horse-trading allegations’

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday accused CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, of horse-trading to foil a no-confidence motion filed by disgruntled party MPAs.

Khetran alleged in a statement that CM Alyani extended an offer through his son to backtrack from the no-confidence move. “My son was offered a ministry of his choice and other perks,” he claimed.

“Jam Kamal doesn’t have enough courage to directly make me an offer,” the spokesperson said, adding that they stand their ground and that Jamal Kamal will have to step down as the chief minister.

‘Minus-Jam Kamal only option’

On Wednesday, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak held a meeting with BAP interim president Zahoor Buledi and other disgruntled Balochistan MPAs here in Islamabad.

According to sources, Khattak told the disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers to resolve the issues amicably, to which, they replied that they would accept no option other than “minus Jam Kamal”.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Manzoor Kakar, Senator Kauda Babar, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Naseebullah Bazai, and other angry MPAs were also present in the meeting, sources said.

No confidence motion

On October 11, 14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of CM Jam Kamal Alyani.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly.

