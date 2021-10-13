Minus-Jam Kamal only option, BAP MPAs tell Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday held a meeting with the BAP interim president Zahoor Buledi and other disgruntled Balochistan MPAs here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the recent political crisis in Balochistan after a no-confidence motion was tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

According to sources, Khattak told the disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers to resolve the issues amicably, at which, they told the defence minister they would accept no option other than “minus Jam Kamal”.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Manzoor Kakar, Senator Kauda Babar, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Naseebullah Bazai, and other angry MPAs were also present in the meeting, sources said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also has left for Islamabad on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will meet PM Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the political situation of the province and no-confidence motion tabled against him by disgruntled BAP lawmakers and coalition parties.

NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION: BALOCHISTAN GOVERNOR REACHES ISLAMABAD TO CONSULT PM IMRAN KHAN

The chief minister during his stay in Islamabad would also meet several other senior political leaders, said sources.

On Tuesday, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

