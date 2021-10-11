No-confidence motion: Balochistan governor reaches Islamabad to consult PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on Monday landed in Islamabad to consult Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to development, the governor, who arrived Islamabad in a special plane, would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday over the recent political developments in Balochistan.

The governor would decide on summoning Balochistan Assembly session after consultations in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers and their allies in the coalition government have filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of Alyani.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. “The allies and most of the BAP members are supporting me,” he said.

“Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12, 14 lawmakers,” he said, adding that the step will set the wrong precedent.

