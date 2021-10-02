Balochistan CM Jam Kamal refutes reports of his resignation

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday denied reports of his resignation, saying that he had not resigned from Chief Ministership.

“I have not resigned from Chief Ministership,” CM Kamal wrote in a tweet.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan yesterday stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

In his Twitter message, he asked the BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.

“Its been an honour for me to be the first president of this party. BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has. Where everyone can express their views, suggestions and critics openly and with fear,” he said in a tweet.

Jam Kamal said that he served a good three years as the party president and relinquish from the presidentship post today.

