No-confidence motion against CM: Sadiq Sanjrani arrives in Balochistan

QUETTA: After the no-confidence motion moved against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has reached Quetta to appease the lawmakers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a delegation arrived in Balochistan capital Quetta following a confidence motion moved against CM Jam Kamal Khan.

Sources told ARY News that Sanjrani will meet the disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

After reaching Quetta on the important visit, Sadiq Sanjrani held a consultative session with the party leaders.

The session is being attended by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Manzoor Kakar, Sarfraz Bugti, Ahmed Khan, Senator Abdul Qadir, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Magsi, MNA Sardar Tareen and others.

Sanjrani said in a statement that he will hold consultation with the chief minister and party leaders following the no-confidence motion. He added that he will try to appease the ministers and members provincial assembly (MPAs).

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.

“Everyone wants an end to this government as lawlessness, corruption, and looting is rampant in the province,” the lawmakers said adding that they had the desired numbers, however, they would not share the numbers now and would only bring them forward on the voting day against Jam Kamal.

In 2018, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri had to step down from his post after a no-trust motion was moved against him in the provincial assembly.