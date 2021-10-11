Disgruntled BAP lawmakers submit no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers and their allies in the coalition government have filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, ARY News reported on Monday.

14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

Read More: DISGRUNTLED BAP LAWMAKERS GIVE CM KAMAL 24-HOUR ULTIMATUM TO RESIGN

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of Alyani.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

BALOCHISTAN CM JAM KAMAL REFUTES REPORTS OF HIS RESIGNATION

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. “The allies and most of the BAP members are supporting me,” he said.

“Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12, 14 lawmakers,” he said, adding that the step will set the wrong precedent.

On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!