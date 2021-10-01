Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan steps down as BAP president

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and ordered the party organisers to hold elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a surprise move, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan announced to step down as the president of the ruling political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

In his Twitter message, he asked the BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.

Jam Kamal said that he served a good three years as the party president and relinquish from the presidentship post today.

I would ask BAP central Organiser Mr Jan jamali and Mr Manzoor Kakar GS of BAP to have a meeting and annouce BAP party elections at earliest. Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party presidentship post today. pic.twitter.com/nPbkr9OOls — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 1, 2021

The development came forth after the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in September, demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.