No-confidence motion: BAP continues efforts to appease disgruntled lawmakers

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has continued its efforts to appease disgruntled lawmakers from the government side to withdraw their decision for moving a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

BAP Senator Kauda Babar hosted a lunch for the disgruntled government lawmakers today.

The event was attended by central leadership including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, dissident ministers and provincial lawmakers, Senator Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Kakar, Naseebullah Bazai and other legislators.

Sources said that the leaders held consultations over the no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan. During the gathering, Sadiq Sanjrani requested Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other dissident lawmakers to express support to the Balochistan leadership.

Bizenjo responded to the request by saying that the final decision will be taken in a session of the disgruntled lawmakers today.

In another development, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has met CM Jam Kamal Khan today and expressed their confidence in his leadership.

Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the party lawmakers and friends for showing support for him. He said that bAP emerged as a progressive party of the province. He added that the political party put Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity besides continuing its mission to work for public welfare.

CM Khan directed BAP workers to continue their efforts to further improve and make the political party more active.

No-confidence motion

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.

“Everyone wants an end to this government as lawlessness, corruption, and looting is rampant in the province,” the lawmakers said adding that they had the desired numbers, however, they would not share the numbers now and would only bring them forward on the voting day against Jam Kamal.

In 2018, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri had to step down from his post after a no-trust motion was moved against him in the provincial assembly.