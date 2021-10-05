Disgruntled BAP lawmakers give CM Kamal 24-hour ultimatum to resign

QUETTA: Disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners gave Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani a deadline to resign from his post by 5 pm tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Balochistan Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch addressing a press conference said that 14 to 15 BAP members had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister, demanding Alyani to give resignation by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and threatened to consider other options if he does not resign.

“Jam Kamal has been given time till 5 pm tomorrow. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will consider other options, including a no-confidence motion,” he told the media.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said that CM Alyani had failed to fulfill the commitments made to allies in the Balochistan government.

BALOCHISTAN CM JAM KAMAL REFUTES REPORTS OF HIS RESIGNATION

Balochistan MPA Naseebullah Murree also reiterated the demand for CM Jam Kamal’s resignation.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had met with nine estranged provincial legislators including ministers in past two days to resolve the differences.

On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

In his Twitter message, he had asked the BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.

The development came forth after the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in September, demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

