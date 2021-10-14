CM Kamal accused of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of no-confidence vote

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday accused Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, of horse-trading to foil a no-confidence motion filed by disgruntled party MPAs.

Khetran alleged in a statement that CM Alyani extended an offer through his son to backtrack from the no-confidence move. “My son was offered a ministry of his choice and other perks,” he claimed.

Also Read: Minus-Jam Kamal only option, BAP MPAs tell Khattak

“Jam Kamal doesn’t have enough courage to directly make me an offer,” the spokesperson said, adding that they stand their ground and that Jamal Kamal will have to step down as the chief minister.

Monday, the chief minister had said he was hopeful that no-confidence motion filed against him by disgruntled MPAs will fail. “14 lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against me,” he confirmed, adding that 11 lawmakers belong to ruling BAP while the other three MPAs, who have signed no-trust move, were from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Also Read: Coalition parties announce support for CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

CM Jam Kamal said that he had met with 9 disgruntled lawmakers by visiting their homes and tried to address their reservations. The Balochistan chief minister said that he remain successful to appease some estranged provincial ministers and they are ready to withdraw their resignations.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!