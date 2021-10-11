Balochistan CM reacts to disgruntled MPAs no-trust move

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said on Monday he was hopeful that no-confidence motion filed against him by disgruntled MPAs will fail, ARY News reported.

CM Kamal, while speaking with ARY News, said that he is confident that the no-trust motion against him will meet failure.

“14 lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against me,” he confirmed, adding that 11 lawmakers belong to ruling BAP while the other three MPAs, who have signed no-trust move, were from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

CM Jam Kamal said that he had met with 9 disgruntled lawmakers by visiting their homes and tried to remove all their reservations. The Balochistan chief minister said that he remain successful to appease some estranged provincial ministers and they are ready to withdraw their resignations.

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers and their allies in the coalition government have filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani here on Monday.

14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of Alyani.

Balochistan Governor to meet PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on Monday landed in Islamabad to consult Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

According to sources privy to the development, the governor, who arrived in Islamabad in a special plane, would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday over the recent political developments in Balochistan.

The governor would decide on summoning the Balochistan Assembly session after consultations in Islamabad.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

