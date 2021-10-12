Coalition parties announce support for CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Coalition parties of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led provincial government on Tuesday announced against supporting a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision in a presser, the coalition parties said that the Jam Kamal would continue to remain the chief minister of the province.

“We are facing a similar situation since the formation of the coalition government and the opposition is conspiring against the development of the province,” the parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asghar Khan Achakzai said.

He said that they would face every undemocratic step against the incumbent government.

The ANP leader further said that being a coalition partner, it was their responsibility to woo the estranged lawmakers from the treasury but added that even they were not aware regarding the reasons which have left them estranged.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said on Monday he was hopeful that no-confidence motion filed against him by disgruntled MPAs will fail.

CM Kamal, while speaking with ARY News, said that he is confident that the no-trust motion against him will meet failure.

“14 lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against me,” he confirmed, adding that 11 lawmakers belong to ruling BAP while the other three MPAs, who have signed no-trust move, were from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

CM Jam Kamal said that he had met with 9 disgruntled lawmakers by visiting their homes and tried to address their reservations. The Balochistan chief minister said that he remain successful to appease some estranged provincial ministers and they are ready to withdraw their resignations.

