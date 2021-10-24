Balochistan CM forms committee to hold talks with estranged lawmakers

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has formed a committee comprising of lawmakers from the coalition parties to hold talks with the estranged lawmakers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan chaired a consultative session today amid the political crisis which was attended by the supportive ministers, senators, members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) and lawmakers from the coalition parties of the government.

The current political situation was reviewed in the session besides holding consultations over the strategy ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion on Monday (tomorrow).

The lawmakers from the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the coalition parties have expressed confidence over the CM Jam Kamal Khan. The chief minister said that he is proud of his allies.

It was agreed that the coalition partners will stay together at any cost and stick to the unanimous decision.

The coalition lawmakers said that the major political alliance could not be neglected.

During the session, the formation of a committee comprising of the coalition parties was announced that will hold talks with the estranged lawmakers.

‘Deadlock’

Earlier in the day, it emerged that a deadlock persisted between Chief Minister Jam Kamal and his opponents ahead of the voting scheduled on the no-confidence motion against the CM tomorrow.

Jam Kamal and estranged members of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are adamant to show any flexibility over the resignation of the CM and the no-trust motion.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and federal minister Pervaiz Khattak, who had reached Quetta to seek a solution to the situation, are staying in the provincial capital and expected to hold meetings with both sides to resolve the matter, sources said.

According to sources, the estranged group have required numbers for approval of the no-confidence against the CM Jam Kamal in Balochistan Assembly with support from JUI, BNP and the Pashtunkhwa MAP.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal in a tweet today has expressed gratitude to allied parties for their confidence. “I have given my mandate to the BAP members and the allies. What they will decide in this scenario will be a better decision,” the CM said. “I am ready to sit in the opposition if the PDM will form a government with the disgruntled members,” he said.

“Those hungry for power and greed should enjoy their temptation. The PDM, estranged BAP members and the mafias will be responsible for any loss to the province,” Jam Kamal stated.

