LAHORE: Police investigating the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir have uncovered fresh details suggesting that the killing was meticulously planned, according to investigative sources.

Sources said the arrested suspects told investigators that the murder was carried out after extensive planning. They allegedly revealed that drones were used to monitor Abdullah Tahir’s movements and identify his location before the attack.

Investigators said a significant amount of money was spent to arrange the drone surveillance. Police are also examining reports of drone activity in the vicinity of the victim’s residence before the murder.

According to the investigation, the suspects used a rented vehicle fitted with a fake number plate during the attack. The original registration plate was allegedly reinstalled immediately after the crime to avoid detection.

Police sources said the vehicle had been rented from Gujranwala, and the prime suspect, Arslan Jatt, allegedly transported the shooters from Gujranwala to Lahore in the same vehicle.

So far, police have detained six people on suspicion of facilitating the murder. However, the alleged main shooters remain at large, and raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest them.

Abdullah Tahir was shot dead on Wednesday while visiting a private clinic in Lahore for a routine medical check-up. Dr Riaz Khan also sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

PTI leader killed in Lahore gun attack

According to police, two motorcycle-riding gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on Abdullah Tahir in Lahore’s Gulberg area. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

Abdullah Tahir was a prominent political figure from Okara and had contested the 2018 Punjab Assembly elections on a PTI ticket.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the murder.