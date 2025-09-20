Abeer Asad Khan completes spiritual Umrah journey

The renowned model Abeer Asad Khan has achieved the privilege of performing Umrah.

On the photo and video sharing social media networking site, the supermodel Asad Abeer Khan shared the pictures of performing with the household.

Moreover, in the photos she could be seen in Haramain Sharifain wearing an abaya.

Considering her Umrah, the fans are congratulating her and praying for her performing the devoted Islamic ritual of Umrah.

It is pertinent to note that Abeer Asad and Sauban Umais are famous Pakistani models known for outstanding skills in fashion modeling and have also received awards as the best models.

Notably, Abeer and Sauban were married in February 2025; the pictures went viral on social media, and the friends of the duo had expressed best wishes.

A few days earlier, the model Sauban Umais confirmed his separation from his wife, Abeer Asad, via an Instagram story.

In the story, he said that he and his wife separated by mutual consent, but so far they have not yet divorced.

Furthermore. Sauban added that although their divorce proceedings have not yet been completed, it is certain that they will divorce.