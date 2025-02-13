Indian rapper found dead at home; suicide suspected

Odisha-based Indian rapper Abhinav Singh aka Juggernaut Singh has been found dead at his home in Bengaluru.

As reported by Indian media, Odia rapper and hip-hop artist Abhinav Singh, popularly known as Juggernaut Singh, was found dead at his Kadubeesanahalli apartment, in Bengaluru, earlier this week. In the initial investigation, police suspected the rapper died by suicide at the age of 32.

According to the details, Bengaluru police discovered the dead body of Singh on Monday.

After a post-mortem examination, Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed that the rapper died by suicide. The official also shared, “On February 9, around 9 pm, he had dinner with his friend and returned to his flat.”

The officials are currently investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, Singh’s father Bijay Nanda Singh has filed a case at Lalbagh police station in Odisha, demanding a detailed inquiry of his son’s death. The family alleged that their son committed suicide due to marital differences with his wife and after she levelled fake allegations against him, the rapper reportedly consumed poison.

Later, the Marathahalli police of Bangalore registered a report of unnatural death and handed over the dead body to the family for the funeral rituals.

Known best for his hit track ‘Cuttack Anthem’, Abhinav aka Juggernaut Singh was among the few most well-known artists of Odia’s growing rap culture. He had also gained fame collaborating with other local artists, including MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo).

