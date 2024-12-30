Indian actor found dead in hotel room

Indian film and TV actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in his hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

As reported by Indian media, police registered a complaint against the staff of a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram after Malayalam film and TV actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in his room yesterday.

According to the details, Shankar, who resides in Ernakulam, checked into the hotel in Kerala’s capital four days ago, while shooting for a TV show ‘Panchagni’, and had not left his room for the last two days. Upon noticing a foul smell emanating from his room, the hotel staff entered the room yesterday morning and found him dead there.

After being informed by the hotel staff, the police officials reached the scene immediately and sent his body for post-mortem.

No foul play has been detected as yet.

According to the director named Manoj, who was working with Shankar on his final project, he had been suffering from unspecified health issues.

Manoj also revealed that the team was on a two-day break from the shoot and Shankar did not answer his or his co-stars’ calls during that time.