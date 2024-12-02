Abhishek Bachchan has THIS advice for married men amid Aishwarya split rumours

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife actress Aishwarya Rai have been rumoured to be going through a rough patch in their marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Speculations about their divorce began circulating following their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year.

While the two Bollywood actors have not publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their marriage, several reports said that they were having trouble in their marriage.

Amid the rumours about their marriage, a piece of advice by Abhishek Bachchan to married men has gone viral on social media.

During his appearance at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, the Bollywood actor was asked about how he manages to deliver back-to-back stellar performances.

Responding to the question, Bachchan said, “It’s very simple. It’s got nothing to do with us. We just do what the director tells us to do. Chup chap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (We quietly work and return home).”

When the host compared his comment to following the wife’s instructions, Abhishek Bachchan quipped, “Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.”

Days earlier, reports said that Aishwarya Rai dropped Abhishek’s surname ‘Bachchan’ from her name.

It happened so on Wednesday night when Aishwarya made a starry appearance at the Global Women’s Forum 2024 in Dubai, to deliver a powerful address to the gathering regarding the empowerment and equality of women.

However, besides her impactful speech at the women’s gathering, what captured the attention of the crowd as well as the social users, was her maiden name ‘Aishwarya Rai’, which was used to introduce the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actor and the ‘international star’ on the screen behind her.

It is to be noted here that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot in 2007, share a daughter Aaradhya, 13.