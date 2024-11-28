Amid divorce speculations, Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name

Amid the long-standing conjecture of separation from her husband, Bollywood A-lister Aishwarya Rai has dropped Abhishek’s surname ‘Bachchan’ from her name.

As the rumours of Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce continue to get rife, the former has dropped a cryptic hint to confirm the speculations.

It happened so on Wednesday night when Aishwarya made a starry appearance at the Global Women’s Forum 2024 in Dubai, to deliver a powerful address to the gathering regarding the empowerment and equality of women.

However, besides her impactful speech at the women’s gathering, what captured the attention of the crowd as well as the social users, was her maiden name ‘Aishwarya Rai’, which was used to introduce the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actor and the ‘international star’ on the screen behind her.

Reacting to the viral screengrab of her maiden name at the event, a social user wrote, “She was and will always be THE Aishwarya Rai for the world,” while another exclaimed, “SHE IS FINALLY FREE.”

“What good is a name when the husband is disrespectful? She’s better off. Good for her,” one more opined.

A comment also read, “She kind of looks happy here and it’s almost like so much weight has been removed from her heart and own self.”

It is to be noted here that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot in 2007, share a daughter Aaradhya, 13.