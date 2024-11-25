Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan is ‘thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai

Amid the long-standing conjecture of their divorce, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed his gratitude to his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amidst the speculations of power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce, the latter said he is ‘immensely thankful’ to his wife for managing the household as well as their daughter’s schedule while he works in films.

“Even in my household, I’m very lucky I get to go out and make the movies. But I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya,” he said in a recent interview. “And I thank her immensely for that.”

“But I don’t think the children think of it that way. They don’t look upon you in the third person. They look upon you in the first – you’re the parent, the father or the mother,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

“I never thought of it as a kid. My mother [actor Jaya Bachchan] had stopped acting in films when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. But we never felt the void of Dad not being around. I don’t think much is made up of it. At the end of the day, after work, you come home at night,” Bachchan noted.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid Abhishek, Aishwarya split rumours

It is to be noted here that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot in 2007, share a daughter Aaradhya, 13.