Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid Abhishek, Aishwarya split rumours

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post amid rumours about trouble in the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

In a blog post, the actor discussed ambiguous information and its impact on society as a whole.

The Bollywood star’s post came amid speculations that his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were going through a rough patch in their married life.

“Speculations are speculations, they are speculated untruths, without verifications,” the 82-year-old actor wrote.

“It takes immense courage, conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me,” Bachchan added.

Seemingly alluding to the rumours surrounding his family, the Bollywood star stated that speculations were actually ‘untruths’ without ‘verifications.’

“Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

The veteran Bollywood actor also talked about the impact of spreading false and unverified information on the society and individuals.

“Fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over .. how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands .. your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden,” he wrote.

It is worth noting here that Aishwarya Rai began dating actor Vivek Oberoi after her split from Salman Khan. She went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and shares a daughter, Aaradhya, 13, with him.