Aishwarya Rai fuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan 

Bollywood A-lister Aishwarya Rai has once again given rise to the long-standing conjecture of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan as she marked the 13th birthday of their only daughter Aaradhya without her husband.

Amid the speculations of power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce that continue to buzz on social media, the doting mother welcomed their daughter Aaradhya into her teenage years, celebrating her birthday without the Bachchan family.

On Wednesday night, the birth anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya turned to her Instagram handle with a joint birthday dump of Aaradhya’s 13th birthday last week. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND,” read the caption on the nine-picture gallery.

The carousel post sees the mother-daughter duo paying tribute to the actor’s father, along with glimpses of the star kid’s birthday party, seemingly with a disco theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

While thousands of social users liked the post and extended their heartfelt birthday wishes for Aaradhya in the comments section, a number of them were convinced about the rumoured divorce and even criticized the ‘Dasvi’ actor for skipping his only daughter’s birthday celebrations.

“No AB family or junior AB in pics !!! Divorce news seems true now,” wrote a social user, while another added, “Hate when the kids suffer coz of parents beef, all the more upset coz of Abhishek’s minimal / zero presence for his child most of the time.”

“Abhishek has posted something about his upcoming movie 4hrs ago but nothing for his only daughter. Husband wife beef i can understand, but your child? Idk man I want to believe the ‘he’s on a sm detox’ thingy, but it feels weird. Anyways, as someone who has seen her mom stuggling to deal w shitty inlaws and having a crappy dad’s side of the family, i have so much sympathy for Aradhya and Aish. All my love. Aradhya does seem to be a good kid,” read one more comment on the post.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007.

