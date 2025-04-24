‘Art, sport shouldn’t be mixed with hate’: Fawad Khan welcomed back into Bollywood

Amid the boycott calls for Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza extended her support to the Pakistani film star and welcomed his return to the Indian film industry.

In her latest interview with an Indian publication, actor and former beauty queen Dia Mirza shared her thoughts regarding Fawad Khan’s Bollywood return, emphasizing that art should never be associated with hatred.

“I’ve always believed that art is and should always be the medium of peace and harmony. We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate,” she said.

“It’s just good that Fawad is back in the film, you know that we will be watching soon. I hope this leads to many more such opportunities for other collaborations,” added the ‘Nadaaniyan’ actor.

Notably, Pakistan’s A-list film star, Fawad Khan, who has previously starred in Bollywood films including, ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’, was last seen in Karan Johar’s romance musical ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

After nine years, Khan is now set for his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-written and helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The rom-com co-produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy and Firuzi Khan, also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in the ensemble cast.

‘Abir Gulaal’ is scheduled to hit worldwide theatres, including Pakistan, on May 9.

