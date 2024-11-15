Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours, Salman Khan’s comment on their marriage goes viral

Amid the long-standing conjecture around Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce, an old interview clip of her ex-boyfriend, superstar Salman Khan, has resurfaced on the internet.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

While the rumours of the star couple’s divorce continue to swirl on social media, a candid yet respectful comment from Salman Khan on his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai’s marriage with Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral.

In a throwback interview with journalist Rajat Sharma, on his chat show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor reacted to their marriage saying, “I am very happy that she is married to Abhishek Bachchan. I think he is a great guy.”

“This is the best thing any ex-boyfriend would want. You don’t want, once your friendship is over, you don’t want that person to be miserable without you. You want that person to be really really happy without you. So that, ek selfish reason bhi hogya (that is also a selfish reason), there’s no guilt on your head. But it’s the best way to see it. That’s how I feel,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarp Media (@jarpmedia)

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were once the most talked-about couple in Bollywood until they parted ways in 2002, with her citing physical, verbal and emotional abuse on his end as the reason.

However, addressing the allegations in the same interview, Khan added, “Your personal life is your personal life…Main agar isko defend karna chaahun, toh kahin jhutlaa doge… best isi main hee hai ki main chup bethu aur itne saal beet gye (If I try to defend this, it’ll seem like I’m denying things… it’s best to stay silent and let the years pass).”

Also Read: Do You Know: Salman Khan almost played Aishwarya Rai’s brother in THIS film

It is worth noting here that Rai began dating actor Vivek Oberoi after her split from Khan. She went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and shares a daughter, Aaradhya, 13, with him.

Meanwhile, Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town.