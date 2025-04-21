Irrfan Khan’s son Babil reacts to accusations of exploiting dad’s death

Bollywood actor Babil Khan has reacted to the accusations of exploiting his father Irrfan Khan’s death.

Irrfan Khan, 53, died in April 2020, after a year-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’, which was released after his death in 2020.

Two years after his death, his son, Babil Khan, made his debut in 2022’s romantic thriller ‘Qala.’

Khan has now opened up on the impact of his father’s death as the limelight shifted on him.

“When baba passed away, the limelight suddenly shifted on me. I wasn’t ready for that,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

The Bollywood actor also opened up about the accusations of exploiting Irrfan Khan’s death for his gain.

“If I’d have done that, I wouldn’t be giving auditions today. I was sharing the love because everyone gave so much love and support to us,” Babil Khan said.

He added, “I used to post about Baba to honour that statement, that responsibility. But there’s always the other side of it. The yin always has the yang, the white always has the black. Whenever you try to walk in the middle, in the grey, the other opinion comes after you. I did feel a little bad about that. But I said never mind, I must keep sharing, and so I did.”

Babil Khan expressed his resolve to live his life without giving attention to rumours and the hate he receives.

“I live my life the way I want to live it and nobody can stop me from doing that. I live with full emotions, I cry, I feel the hate, respond to the hate as well and I live my life. I am shy person but I don’t shy away from living my life,” the Bollywood actor said.