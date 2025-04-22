Rapper Lil Uzi Vert rushed to hospital

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to the hospital in New York City on Monday afternoon after reportedly falling ill at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

The 29-year-old artist, best known for hits like “Just Wanna Rock” and “The Way Life Goes,” was seen being wheeled out of the hotel by paramedics around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to TMZ.

A 911 call had been made reporting a “sick person,” though it remains unclear who placed the call.

Eyewitnesses said Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, appeared to be conscious at the time he was loaded into the ambulance.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend, former City Girls rapper JT, while security guards used black umbrellas to shield him from view.

As of Tuesday, Lil Uzi Vert remained in the hospital, with no official updates on his condition or the cause of his sudden illness. Representatives for the rapper have yet to respond to media inquiries.

Just a week before his hospitalisation, Lil Uzi Vert shared a series of images on Instagram showing him working in a music studio, suggesting he had been actively recording new material.

It’s not known if his recent studio sessions were connected in any way to his current health concerns.

JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, also posted on Instagram on the day of the incident, showing she was at The DL Rooftop Lounge.

However, it’s unclear whether JT was with him at the time. She has not made any public statements regarding the medical emergency.

Fans across social media have expressed concern and sent well wishes for Lil Uzi Vert’s speedy recovery, as many await further information about his condition.