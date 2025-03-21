Rapper Yella Beezy accused of paying for Mo3’s killing – What really happened?

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been charged with capital murder for allegedly planning the 2020 killing of fellow rapper Mo3.

According NY post, the shocking development comes after a Dallas County grand jury formally indicted Yella Beezy earlier this week.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

The fatal shooting took place on 11 November 2020, when Mo3 was gunned down on a Texas interstate. According to reports, Yella Beezy allegedly paid Kevin Dontrell White to carry out the attack.

Investigators say Mo3 was shot multiple times in the back while trying to escape from the masked gunman.

White, the alleged shooter, was arrested again last month and is already serving a nine-year sentence for firearm charges linked to the case.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar knocks Drake off again

Yella Beezy rose to fame with his hit song That’s On Me and has been a well-known figure in the Dallas rap scene. His arrest has sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Currently, Yella Beezy is being held in Dallas County Jail, with his bond yet to be set. His legal team has not yet made a public statement about the charges.

This latest development adds a new twist to the long-running investigation into Mo3’s death. Fans of both artists are closely watching as the case unfolds.

In other news from the rap genre, Kendrick Lamar has once again overtaken Drake in the latest Billboard chart battle. The two rappers, who famously clashed in early 2024 with diss tracks aimed at each other, are not in a feud right now.

However, Kendrick Lamar has managed to outshine his Canadian rival in a new way this week.

Kendrick Lamar has replaced Drake at No 1 on the Billboard chart, despite neither rapper releasing anything new.

Kendrick Lamar’s album, GNX, has been performing strongly ever since its release, and now it has climbed back to the top of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

This marks Lamar’s sixth time taking the No 1 spot on this prestigious chart, which tracks the most consumed R&B, hip-hop, and rap albums based on sales and streaming activity.