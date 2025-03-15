Kendrick Lamar knocks Drake off again

Kendrick Lamar has once again overtaken Drake in the latest Billboard chart battle. The two rappers, who famously clashed in early 2024 with diss tracks aimed at each other, are not in a feud right now.

However, Kendrick Lamar has managed to outshine his Canadian rival in a new way this week.

Kendrick Lamar has replaced Drake at No 1 on the Billboard chart, despite neither rapper releasing anything new.

Kendrick Lamar’s album, GNX, has been performing strongly ever since its release, and now it has climbed back to the top of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

This marks Lamar’s sixth time taking the No 1 spot on this prestigious chart, which tracks the most consumed R&B, hip-hop, and rap albums based on sales and streaming activity.

Meanwhile, Drake’s latest project, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaborative effort with PartyNextDoor, drops one spot to No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

This album had previously opened at No 1, spending two weeks at the top, but now the interest in Lamar’s GNX seems to be surpassing the excitement surrounding Drake’s project.

Though Drake continues to dominate the full 50-spot Billboard chart, Kendrick Lamar is not far behind. Drake holds six spots on the list, with classics like Take Care, Views, and Scorpion still ranking after hundreds of weeks.

In comparison, Lamar claims three positions in the top 10, with Damn. and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.

Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly also remains on the chart, falling slightly from No. 37 to No. 44 after a decade.

Earlier, Kanye West has sparked controversy once again, this time over Kendrick Lamar’s feature on Playboi Carti’s new album Music.

Kanye West took to X on Friday to criticise Kendrick Lamar’s verse, posting, “I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMAR’S MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

This latest outburst comes as Playboi Carti’s highly anticipated third album dropped after more than four years of waiting.

The album features several big names, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and, of course, Kendrick Lamar.

Music is Playboi Carti’s first album since Whole Lotta Red in 2020. It’s a lengthy project, lasting over an hour and 17 minutes, with 30 tracks in total.

Despite Kanye West’s criticism of Lamar, the album is packed with star power and is set to be one of the biggest releases in hip hop this year.