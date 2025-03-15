Kanye West takes aim at Kendrick Lamar’s feature on Playboi Carti’s album

Kanye West has sparked controversy once again, this time over Kendrick Lamar’s feature on Playboi Carti’s new album Music.

Kanye West took to X on Friday to criticise Kendrick Lamar’s verse, posting, “I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMAR’S MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

This latest outburst comes as Playboi Carti’s highly anticipated third album dropped after more than four years of waiting.

The album features several big names, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and, of course, Kendrick Lamar.

Music is Playboi Carti’s first album since Whole Lotta Red in 2020. It’s a lengthy project, lasting over an hour and 17 minutes, with 30 tracks in total.

Despite Kanye West’s criticism of Kendrick Lamar, the album is packed with star power and is set to be one of the biggest releases in hip hop this year.

Playboi Carti himself caused a bit of a delay in the album’s release, posting on X the night before, saying, “HAD 2 MAKE SURE SLIMEEEE WAS ON DIS MF,” referring to Young Thug’s feature.

The rapper has become one of the most influential artists in rap since the release of his debut mixtape in 2017, with hits like “Magnolia” going triple platinum.

Although Carti’s fans had been waiting for new music for years, the rapper has kept busy with guest features, including on Travis Scott’s “Fein” and Future and Metro Boomin’s “Type Shit.”

Now with Music out, Playboi Carti is set to push the album further with a headlining performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles on Saturday.

