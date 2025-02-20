Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper-entrepreneur Kanye West aka Ye reunite for their eldest daughter North’s sake.

Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have parted ways, came back together for their kids’ sake, as their eldest daughter North, 11, took the stage last May, for the ‘Lion King’ concert.

In the footage from May’s Hollywood Bowl, documented in the latest episode of the family’s reality show ‘The Kardashians’, both Ye and the beauty mogul can be seen with their daughter backstage, as the celebrity kid geared up for her performance on ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’, in a ‘Lion King’ concert at the event.

As North sang her rendition to a packed crowd, her nervous mother confessed that she nearly had a ‘heart attack’ due to the anxiety.

“Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal,” Kardashian said about her ex-husband’s presence for their daughter.

At one point, Ye asked whether it was possible to ‘change the graphics’, to which, Kardashian replied, “Of course, of course. And I just look at them and I’m like, ‘It will be a better production [if you take his notes].”

“Kanye and I want the best for the kids and so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes,” she noted. “It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian’s seven-year marriage with rapper Kanye West ended in 2021, when she filed for divorce from him, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. They reached a post-divorce settlement in November 2022.

The high-profile ex-couple, who shares three more children besides North; Saint, Chicago and Psalm, had agreed on their joint custody.