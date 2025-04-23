Sunita Marshall breaks silence on Mahira Khan comparisons

Supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall opened up on her constant comparisons with Pakistan’s leading film star, Mahira Khan.

Sitting across fellow actor Ushna Shah, on a private TV channel’s talk show, actor-model Sunita Marshall addressed the resemblance with superstar Mahira Khan, admitting that she ‘gets it a lot’.

When Shah complimented the ‘Baby Baji’ actor, saying, “I have never seen this resemblance before – or maybe I have never noticed that – but [you look like Mahira],” Marshall was quick to respond and added, “Yes, I get that a lot… [we resemble] especially in pictures.”

“Maybe because we have a similar facial cut and big lips,” she reasoned. “Whenever Mahira and I meet, it’s like we’re some long-lost sisters.”

“You are both beautiful women,” concluded Shah.

Notably, on the work front, Marshall was last seen in the drama sequel ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’, where she reprised her character of Asma, the second eldest daughter-in-law of the titular character, from the previous season.

Meanwhile, Khan is awaiting the release of the hotly anticipated ‘Love Guru’, co-starring superstar Humayun Saeed, and helmed by ace director Nadeem Baig. The romance flick is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid al-Adha.