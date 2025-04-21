‘Sikandar’ deleted scene sparks curiosity among fans

Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have expressed their dismay over a scene which was deleted from ‘Sikandar.’

The scene, featuring Khan alongside Kajal Aggarwal, went viral on social media platforms after it first emerged on X.

The viral deleted ‘Sikandar’ scene shows Kajal Aggarwal’s character attempting to end her life due to the restrictions imposed by her family.

However, the scene takes a turn when Salman Khan’s character intervenes and delivers a powerful monologue about the value of life.

The Bollywood superstar is seen advising Kajal Aggarwal to make her in-laws change their thinking, instead of ending her life.

Ever since the video emerged, it has gone viral as fans began questioning the rationale behind editing such an intense scene out of the film.

Some fans of Salman Khan suggested that the inclusion of the scene could have potentially changed the fate of ‘Sikandar’ at the box office.

One Fan wrote, “This scene would have been more effective looking at the current scenario of generation suicide topic the scene was covered beautifully and the way salman explained her bad exiting i can say now whats happened happened.”

Another wrote, “Yes what happened happened, but I wish they would release the unedited version, there are other things in it, I think it would get even more audience than now”.

It is worth noting here that Salman Khan’s Eid release, ‘Sikandar’ failed to impress audiences and tanked at the box office.

The Bollywood superstar’s Eid release failed to perform at the box office as fans slammed the makers for the weak plot and lead character of the film.

In its first week, ‘Sikandar’ lagged far behind Salman Khan’s past Eidul Fitr releases such as ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’

Directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj.