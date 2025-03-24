Salman Khan makes bold prediction regarding ‘Sikandar’ box office

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is convinced of INR200-crore Box Office haul for his upcoming Eid release, ‘Sikandar’.

During Sunday’s trailer launch event of ‘Sikandar’ in Mumbai, Salman Khan made a bold prediction regarding the Box Office collection of the film, saying the title will easily earn INR200 crores at the ticket windows, even if it is not worth watching.

He acknowledged the love of his fans and said, “Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive, it’s the love of the people. Picture acchi ho buri ho, vo (audience) 100 crore toh paar kara hi dete hai (It doesn’t matter if the film is good or bad; the audience makes sure that it crosses the Rs 100 crore mark).”

However, when interrupted by a media person, Khan admitted that the figure has gone up to INR200 crores now. “100 crore boht pehle ki baat hai (Used to be a 100 crore earlier),” he added.

Notably, besides Salman Khan in the titular role, the AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer also features South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

‘Sikandar’, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.