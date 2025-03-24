Salman Khan addresses romance with 31-year-younger Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Sikandar’

At the trailer launch event of their film on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan addressed the 31-year age gap with his latest on-screen heroine, Rashmika Mandanna, in ‘Sikandar’.

During Sunday’s trailer launch event of ‘Sikandar’ in Mumbai, Salman Khan, 59, opened up on romancing Rashmika Mandanna, 28, in the upcoming film, taking a swipe at the trolls, questioning the 31-year age gap between the lead pair.

It happened so when the event’s host complimented Khan for looking good, he responded by saying, “Beech mein aisa gadbad ho jaata hai ki 6-7 raat soye nahin, fir vo social media vaale peeche padd jaate hain, unko dikhaana padta hai ki abhi bhi hai (At times, things get so messed up that I don’t sleep for six to seven nights. Then, those social media people start chasing me, so I have to show them that I’m still here).”

The superstar continued, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? (Then they say there’s a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother?)”

“Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted),” he quipped, leaving Mandanna in splits.

Besides Salman Khan in the titular role and South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, the AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

‘Sikandar’, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

