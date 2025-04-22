No announcement, no statement – Just Kanye, Bianca and a mango lassi

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been seen together in Mallorca, sparking rumours that the couple may be getting back together.

The sighting comes after months of speculation about a possible split between the rapper and his wife.

Kanye West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 30, were spotted enjoying dinner at an Indian restaurant in the town of Santanyi over the Easter weekend. The couple arrived on the island by private jet, along with West’s manager and security team.

The restaurant owner, Sarbjit Singh, said he didn’t recognise Kanye West at first and thought he was just another customer. He later found out it was Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

The pair kept a low profile and ordered chicken madras and mango lassi. “They were very friendly. It was a normal, quiet dinner,” Singh told the local newspaper.

Kanye West was dressed in black with his face hidden under a large hoodie. Bianca Censori wore a tight black bodysuit and high heels, keeping to her usual bold style that has often made headlines.

Their friend, who knows the area, also joined them at the restaurant. Videos of Kanye West and Bianca Censori entering the place have been shared across social media, with fans closely watching their body language.

The couple married in a private ceremony in December 2022, but their relationship has recently faced challenges. Kanye West released a song just weeks ago titled BIANCA, where he hinted at a breakup.

In the lyrics, he said, “Until Bianca comes back I’m gonna be up all night… Bianca, I just want you back.”

Reports in the US claimed Bianca Censori had become unhappy with some of West’s behaviour, especially the negative attention he gets on social media and his controversial fashion choices.

Before coming to Mallorca, West had been in Japan, staying away from the spotlight. But this latest public outing with Bianca Censori has once again put Kanye West at the centre of media attention.

Whether the couple is working things out or simply spending time together, Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s dinner in Mallorca has left fans wondering if a reunion is on the cards.