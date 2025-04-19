Bianca Censori set to dump Kanye with Kim’s help?

Kanye West’s troubled marriage to Bianca Censori is reportedly falling apart, and Kim Kardashian is said to be stepping in to support Bianca as she prepares to leave the rapper.

While Kanye West has been hiding out in Japan, Bianca Censori has stayed behind in Los Angeles and is now planning to take legal action with Kim Kardashian offering her help every step of the way.

According to Radar Online, The 30-year-old Australian architect and model, who quietly married Kanye West in December 2022, has now reached out to lawyers about filing for divorce. Sources say she’s finally had enough of Kanye West’s erratic behaviour.

West left for Tokyo late last month after sparking worldwide anger with several antisemitic posts on social media. Meanwhile, Bianca Censori remained in L.A. and started preparing to end the marriage.

The breaking point, insiders say, came after Kanye West publicly praised Hitler in a hateful rant. Before that, he had made Bianca Censori walk nearly naked on the Grammys red carpet and claimed he had “dominion” over her.

Now, Bianca wants out – and Kim Kardashian is backing her. “Kim has been waiting for this day,” said a source.

“She’s offering Bianca top lawyers and even financial help if needed. Bianca has changed her mind before, but she’s serious this time. Kim Kardashian is more than ready to support her and finally get back at Kanye.”

Earlier, Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West, was reportedly appalled by his social media post against Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s children.

Controversy erupted when Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s youngest twins, Rumi and Sir, on X.

In a now-deleted post, the ‘Donda’ hitmaker raised questions over the couple’s twin kids’ mental capacities.

Following his post, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to take to court for the legal custody of her four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

According to a report by Page Six, Kardashian is ‘done trying to be reasonable’ after Kanye West’s tweets.

She fears if her ex-husband could use such remarks for any children, he could also drag his kids whenever he wanted, the publication quoted a source close to Kim Kardashian.

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” as per the source.

The 44-year-old socialite termed Kanye West’s posts about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s kinds “shocking” and “offensive” while calling them “off limits.”