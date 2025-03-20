Kim Kardashian speaks up on Kanye’s post about Beyonce, Jay-Z’s kids

Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West, is reportedly appalled by his social media post against Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s children.

Controversy erupted when Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s youngest twins, Rumi and Sir, on X.

In a now-deleted post, the ‘Donda’ hitmaker raised questions over the couple’s twin kids’ mental capacities.

Following his post, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to take to court for the legal custody of her four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

According to a report by Page Six, Kardashian is ‘done trying to be reasonable’ after Kanye West’s tweets.

She fears if her ex-husband could use such remarks for any children, he could also drag his kids whenever he wanted, the publication quoted a source close to Kim Kardashian.

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” as per the source.

The 44-year-old socialite termed Kanye West’s posts about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s kinds “shocking” and “offensive” while calling them “off limits.”

The latest development in their relationship came days after Kanye West featured his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West in a surprise song, ‘Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.’

The song, which he claims is by Sean “Diddy” Combs, also includes Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and singer Jasmine Williams.

Reports said that Kim Kardashian had concerns about North West being in the song and mentioned in a text exchange with Kanye West that she had sent him legal paperwork to “protect her.”