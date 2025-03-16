Kim Kardashian tried to block Kanye West’s song featuring North West

Kanye West has dropped a surprise song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X, featuring his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, and credited to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The song, which he claims is by Sean “Diddy” Combs, also includes Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and singer Jasmine Williams.

However, the release has sparked controversy, as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly had a dispute over it before it was made public.

Kanye West shared the song on Saturday, even after Kim Kardashian allegedly tried to prevent its release.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian had concerns about North West being in the song and mentioned in a text exchange with Kanye West that she had sent him legal paperwork to “protect her.”

Kim Kardashian explained that she had already trademarked North West’s name when their children were born to prevent others from doing so.

The track begins with a message from Diddy, who is credited as Puff Daddy.

Read More: Kanye West takes aim at Kendrick Lamar’s feature on Playboi Carti’s album

In the recording, Diddy expresses gratitude, saying, “I just want to thank you so much for taking care of my kids.” Kanye West responds emotionally, saying, “I love you so much, man. It’s like, you raised me. Even when I didn’t know you.”

North West can also be heard rapping, delivering the line, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

Kanye West strongly reacted to Kim Kardashian’s concerns, reportedly telling her, “Amend it or I’m going to war, and neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

He also made a dramatic statement, saying, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

Kim Kardashian had explained that the trademark she registered for North West would transfer to their daughter when she turns 18.

Kanye has spoken highly of Diddy in the past, despite Diddy currently facing serious legal issues, including charges of sex trafficking and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Kanye West himself is dealing with multiple lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault, antisemitism, and disputes involving his Yeezy brand.

Kim Kardashian has not publicly responded to Kanye West’s statements, and representatives for her have not commented on the matter.