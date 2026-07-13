LAHORE, July 13: Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali has once again pointed out at the worsening infrastructure of Karachi, saying the city’s poor road conditions are so bad that he needs physiotherapy after every visit.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the PML-N leader said that there are no roads in Karachi without bumps.

“After returning from Karachi, I have to undergo physiotherapy. Show me a single road in the city without bumps,” he said, adding that Karachites also continue to face a shortage of clean drinking water.

When asked about incarcerated former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, the PML-N stalwart stated that Khan is facing the consequences of his own actions.

Abid Sher Ali asserted that his government did not register any political case against Imran Khan.

When asked about the Iddat case involving PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, Abid Sher Ali avoided making any direct remarks.

He stated that he himself is the father of daughters, so he does not want to address the Iddat case, adding that whether Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi got married during the Iddat period is between them and ALLAH.

he PML-N leader also rejected claims that party president Nawaz Sharif is inactive.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif is very active. Just try playing cricket with him,” he remarked.

Speaking on the issue of canals, Abid Sher Ali said politics over water distribution should end.

“The politics of ‘my water and your water’ is no longer relevant. Not building canals causes losses to the nation. Every year, Pakistan suffers in different ways because of floods,” he added.

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