Abrarul Haq removed as PRCS chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrarul Haq was removed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as new PRCS chairman for next three years.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Abrarul Haq had been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on November 15.

His appointment was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the court quashed his appointment orders as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in 2019.

The outgoing chairman Red Crescent Society Saeed Elahi, who was an acting chairman of the body before his removal, had moved the petition in the high court challenging Abrar Ul Haq’s appointment.

