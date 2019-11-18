IHC revokes Abrar ul Haq’s PRCS chairmanship till verdict

Islamabad High Court’s judge Athar Minallah quashes appointment orders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Abrar Ul Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The court was hearing a petition on Monday morning filed by the outgoing Saeed Elahi who was an acting chairman of PRCS before his removal.

The judge during the courtroom hearing remarked that the removal of Elahi was unlawful according to the proscribed rules.

The singer-cum-politician had been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on November 15.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination had also issued a notification regarding Abrar’s appointment.

The case was adjourned for two weeks and Abrar Ul Haq’s chairmanship revoked till a verdict on the case was achieved.

