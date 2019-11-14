IHC reserves verdict on Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s unconditional apology

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case, today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The IHC on Monday while rejecting Awan’s unconditional apology, had issued notices to Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), over contemptuous remarks.

The hearing of the case was presided over by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who reserved the verdict on the minister for aviation’s unconditional apology.

During the proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah had remarked that the ministers and special assistants are designated to restore the nation’s trust in the government.

The IHC CJ had asked the special assistant how can the minister comment about the deal in a matter related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Let the government decide if any deal is taking place.”

Read more: Contempt case: IHC asks Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

Dr. Firdous, who was called at the rostrum by the Justice Athar Minallah, said that she had asked PEMRA to provide transcription of the program.

Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had submitted her written apology over her contemptuous remarks on the directions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“I respect every court and judge of the country and have complete faith in the independence of the judiciary,” she had said in her statement submitted through her counsel in the court.

The special assistant further clarified that she never intended to influence the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I even apologize if there is an impression of influencing the case in any way.”

The court was adjourned till November 25.

