A US judge dismissed an indictment ​against Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego on Friday, finding ‌that the Trump administration would not have prosecuted him had he not challenged his deportation.

Abrego, who entered the United ​States illegally, became a symbol of the Trump ​administration’s drive for mass deportations when he was ⁠sent to a megaprison in El Salvador in ​March despite a prior court order barring him from ​being returned there because of a risk of persecution.

The Trump administration brought him back to the U.S. in June after the ​US Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate ​his return. His return came only after prosecutors secured a criminal ‌indictment ⁠charging Abrego with human smuggling.

Abrego pleaded not guilty and argued he was being prosecuted in retaliation for suing the government to be returned.

US District Judge Waverly ​Crenshaw in ​Nashville, Tennessee, ⁠wrote that the Justice Department only reopened its human smuggling probe stemming from a ​2022 traffic stop after Abrego filed his ​lawsuit.

“The ⁠court does not reach its conclusion lightly,” Crenshaw wrote. “The objective evidence here shows that, absent Abrego’s successful lawsuit ⁠challenging ​his removal to El Salvador, ​the Government would not have brought this prosecution.”