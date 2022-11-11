Absconder Nawaz Sharif making country’s biggest decisions from London: Imran Khan

PTI Chief Imran Khan on Friday said that it is highly unfortunate that an absconder Nawaz Sharif is making the country’s biggest decisions from London, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chief questioned why is it that Pakistan, despite being a nuclear state, has to beg from other countries. Why does our Prime Minister go to London, and consult an absconder over major decisions of our country,? he added.

He added that he is the same Nawaz Sharif who fled the country after a deal with General Musharraf. He denied any deal but the deal was uncovered later, the PTI Chief said.

Imran Khan added that Shehbaz Sharif, along with his sons, was to be indicted in a money laundering case, instead, he was installed as the Prime Minister of our country. Three witnesses and the Investigation Officer (IO) of his money laundering case have dramatically died since he became the PM, he added.

The PTI Chief added that the PDM parties staged three long marches in their tenure just to get an NRO. But, he refused every time, because a country that punishes small thieves and lets big thieves go can not progress, he added.

“The man who is weak (status wise) rots in jails for committing small felonies, while big thieves get what they want,” Khan told his supporters in Gujrat.

The PTI chief said since influential people get what they want, society was now witnessing anarchy as everyone who could not make ends meet resorted to theft.

He said that the leader of the biggest party of the country cannot get an FIR registered after an assassination attempt against him.

Imrna Khan said that these corrupt people are closing cases against them and pushing the country into darkness. The economy is drowning, industries are closing and foreign debt is rising rapidly, he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif has never made any appointment on merit. The ECP Chief is their servant, they do whatever they want using him, he added.

He added that he strived for two years for EVMs, which could eradicate 90% of rigging in polls but they ended the project because they want to rig elections.

