Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz’s meeting concluded in London: sources

LONDON: The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif concluded in London, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting of PML-N central leadership continued for approximately 3.5 hours and was also attended by Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, Malik Muhammad Khan, Suleman Shehbaz and Hussain Nawaz.

After concluding the consultation session with Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz left the PML-N leader’s residence in London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif did not interact with the journalists who were waiting for a post-meeting briefing. When questioned about the latest revelations about the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif, Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow.

In a short discussion with the journalists, the PML-N supremo confirmed possessing a diplomatic passport for a long time.

READ: NAWAZ SHARIF ISSUED DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. The PML-N leader was issued a regular passport earlier.

It was learnt that the premier is currently staying with his son in London and he will depart for Pakistan tomorrow.

Not a single PML-N leaders briefed the media about the decisions taken in the London meeting today.

PM Shehbaz had reached London on a private visit on Wednesday after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt. The ruling political party is expected to receive directives from Nawaz Sharif over some crucial matters.

Earlier, the ruling coalition had dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections, saying only the coalition parties will decide when to hold elections in the country.

