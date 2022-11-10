Nawaz Sharif issued diplomatic passport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government on Thursday issued a diplomatic passport to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The passport was issued after clearance from the Foreign Ministry, sources said.

According to details, the federal government has issued a diplomatic passport to Pakistan Muslim League leader (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif. The passport, issued after Foreign Ministry clearance, will be valid for 5 years.

The passport has been sent to Nawaz Sharif via Passport and Immigration office.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. The PML-N leader was issued a regular passport earlier.

Earlier in April, the Pakistani Embassy in London issued a passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. It may be noted that the passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year.

The PML-N supremo was issued a Pakistani passport in the normal category for 10 years. After a change of government in Pakistan, the passport was renewed at the direction of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The federal government instructed the relevant authorities to issue a passport to the former prime minister and he is free to travel to Pakistan.

